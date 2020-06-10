‘Chedodu’ another Jagan gimmick to betray BCs: Naidu

TDP National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has blamed the ruling YCP leaders for ‘threatening, inducing and luring’ the TDP leaders through blatant misuse of power and official machinery.

He asserted that nobody could do anything since the TDP was known as a political university with a capacity to create 100 new leaders for every single dropout or deserter. The TDP has proved to be like a workshop giving shape to good leaders.

Taking part in an online meeting with party senior leaders and mandal presidents, the TDP chief said there would be no problem even if one or two leaders were quitting the party after having enjoyed top posts. All such leaders have only disappeared over the years. The TDP would build a strong and efficient leadership keeping in view the need for the next 40 years.

Referring to ‘Chedodu’ welfare programme launched by the Government, Mr. Naidu said it was yet another ‘Jaganmaya’ gimmick aimed at betraying the backward classes once more. In the name of this new programme, they have cut benefits for lakhs of deserving families. There are 5.5 lakh Nayi Brahmins in the state but financial assistance was given to only 38,000 families. At the same time, the Government is taking back 10 times more in the name of current bills. TDP gave free current to saloons but YCP hiked the bills by 10 times. Also, only 1.25 lakh out of total 13 lakh tailors got the benefit. Out of total 15 lakh Rajakas in the state, only 82,000 of them got the assistance.

The ex CM said it was the ruling YCP leaders who were mental patients but not Dr. Sudhakar or Dr Anit Rani who boldly questioned the misdeeds of the government. After harassing Opposition parties with false cases and threats, the YCP has undermined Constitutional institutions and also crippling all sections of society.

Alleging implementation of the anarchic Raja Reddy Constitution in AP, Mr. Naidu pointed out that there was no action against the offenders in the CM uncle Vivekananda Reddy murder case and also those responsible for the Vizag airport attack on CM himself. In everything, Pulivendula panchayati settlements were creating chaos in the state. The rule of law was ignored and violated. Fundamental rights of the citizens were trampled upon.

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu said the ruling party has no courage to reply to the TDP chargesheet filed against its one year destructive rule. It was only because all the charges made in the TDP chargesheet were correct and valid that YCP leaders could not speak even after three days. YCP rule now has become another name for mafia rule. The ruling party mafia is looting sand, liquor, lands, mines and everything that falls in their eyes. Even private properties were no exception.

The TDP chief assured to take all steps to ensure justice to their party activists whose financial interests were being hurt by the ruling party out of political vengeance. After the party comes back to power, all the pending dues would be paid with interest to all those who were facing problems from the present government. The old slab system should be continued in current bills. The poor people were being shocked at seeing bills 10 time smore than the ones prior to Coronavirus lockdown.