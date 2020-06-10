Corona enters Mayor’s Peshi, GHMC on tenterhooks

Two days after an employee of GHMC was tested positive for corona, another employee contracted the virus. This time, the employee works in Mayor Bonthu Rammohan’s peshi.

The attender in Mayor’s peshi was tested positive for coronavirus. After the employee in Bonthu Rammohan’s peshi was tested positive for Covid-19, the municipal administration has decided to shut down the peshi. All the employees were asked to go home. The Mayor’s office on the seventh floor has been sanitised.

Further, all the employees in the GHMC office were asked to undergo corona tests. Staff members have been asked to remain in home quarantine and work from home. Samples of those who came in direct contact with the staff member are being collected and results are awaited.

Recently, an employee on the fourth floor of GHMC office complex tested positive. All the employees of the floor were placed under quarantine and instructed to get Covid-19 tests done. The civic body sent some of the employees from the floor to Gandhi Hospital and King Koti Hospital for Covid tests. However, based on the doctors’ suggestions, the employees were sent back asking them to report if they develop any related symptoms

The latest incident comes even as Hyderabad continues to witness a spurt in cases and the Telangana government is going ahead with easing the lockdown, as per guidelines issued by the Centre.

Earlier, a CMO staffer working in the Metro Rail Bhavan was tested positive for the infection. Recently, the employee’s son who visited Maharashtra was tested positive for coronavirus. It is learnt that the employee has contracted the virus from his son. The CMO went into a tizzy after the employee contracted the virus. Following this, the CMO employees were asked not to report to work. The government has sanitised the CMO. Dr Rajiv Sharma, Chief Advisor to Government of Telangana as well as the Chairman of Telangana State Pollution Control Board, has been directed to oversee the sanitisation efforts.