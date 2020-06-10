Director locked for Ayyappanum Koshiyum Remake?

Telugu360 was the first to break the news that Ravi Teja and Rana Daggubati have been finalized to play the lead roles in the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The film will be produced by Sithara Entertainments and an official announcement would be made in August. As per the update, Sudheer Varma has been roped in to direct the remake. Sudheer Varma worked with the production house for Sharwanand’s Ranarangam which ended up as a flop.

But the makers are quite confident that Sudheer Varma can handle this emotional entertainer well. A team of writers are currently working on the script and are making changes to impress the Telugu audience. Sudheer Varma is quite sound when it comes to technical aspects. He can do a solid justice for a perfect script. The regular shoot of this film will start next year.