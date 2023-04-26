Crazy Combo: Prabhas and Sukumar joining Hands?

Prabhas is the new pan-Indian star and he has an interesting lineup of films. The top actor has his dairy full for the next two years. As per the ongoing buzz, Prabhas and Sukumar will soon team up for an interesting film. Sukumar reached the top slot with Rangasthalam and Pushpa: The Rise. He is busy carving Pushpa: The Rule which will release next year. He announced a film with Vijay Deverakonda but the project may not happen soon. As per the buzz, Sukumar narrated a script to Prabhas and the top actor was impressed.

The film is a periodic film and is inspired by the Razakar movement. Sukumar worked on the script during the break and he narrated it to Prabhas. Sukumar will complete the final script after he is done with Pushpa: The Rule. Prabhas too will have to complete his signed projects. The top actor will complete, Salaar, Project and Spirit before he takes up Sukumar’s film.