Last minute hurdles for Akhil’s Agent

Akhil Akkineni has been focused for more than two years on Agent. He took more than half a year to gain the desired chiseled look for the film. Agent is finally hitting the screens this Friday but the final work is yet to be completed. There may be a delay in the USA release as the content may not reach on time. The early premieres may be disrupted. During the promotions, the film’s producer Anil Sunkara said that they are left with a short time but he expressed his confidence in delivering the content.

Agent is expected to open on a strong note all over. The film is also heading for a record release all over. Agent also has the advantage of the long weekend (May 1st) if the word of mouth is positive. Agent is a spine-chilling thriller that is directed by Surendar Reddy. Sakshi Vaidya is making her debut as the heroine and Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments produced this stylish action entertainer.