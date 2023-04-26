Did KGF Yash sign his Next?

After a sensation like KGF franchise, Kannada Superstar Yash is yet to announce his next film. He is not in a hurry and he is not in a mood to use the stardom that he gained through KGF. The actor is said to have rejected several scripts including those narrated by several top directors. There are a lot of speculations going on about his next. On his birthday, Yash expressed that he would announce his next film once things are finalized. As per the ongoing buzz, lady director Geethu Mohandas is on board to direct the next film of Yash.

The actor is said to have been impressed with the plot narrated by Geethu Mohandas and he gave his nod. An official announcement is expected to be made very soon. Yash is currently tight-lipped about the film. More details awaited.