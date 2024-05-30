CRDA officials stop shifting of construction material from Amaravati

The officials of the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) have stopped the shifting of construction material from Amaravati by the contractors. They visited the Amaravati area on Thursday and stopped vehicles carrying the construction material from Amaravati.

The farmers of Amaravati villages have complained that the contractors have started shifting the construction material from Amaravati to other places. Several vehicles have gone carrying the material from the Amaravati villages. They protested against the shifting and demanded that the material should be kept in Amaravati itself.

Responding to the hue and cry of the Amaravati farmers, the APCRDA officials visited some villages on the day. They also visited the godowns of the contractors and checked the material. They visited L&T stock point in Venkatayapalem and found that some material was already shifted. The APCRDA officials issued notices to the L&T company for shifting the material without informing them.

The construction activity at Amaravati was stopped as Jagan Mohan Reddy took charge as the chief minister on May 30, 2019. In January 2020, Jagan Mohan Reddy proposed three capitals and announced that Amaravti would be the legislative capital of the state. He proposed Visakhapatnam as the executive capital and Kurnool as judicial capital.

The farmers have opposed this plan and wanted the entire capital to be located in Amaravati. The farmers have been holding protests for the past five years against the government’s move to have three capitals. They have also worked against the ruling YSR Congress in the just-concluded general election to the state Assembly.

Now, with the contractors shifting the material even before the election results are announced the farmers are holding protests. They allege that Jagan Mohan Reddy had instructed them to go to Visakhapatnam and make arrangements for his swearing-in. While ridiculing that Jagan Mohan Reddy would win the election, the farmers wanted the contractors to stop shifting their material from Amaravati villages.