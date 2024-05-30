x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
View all stories
Home > Politics

CRDA officials stop shifting of construction material from Amaravati

Published on May 30, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Anirudh out of Nani’s ‘The Paradise’?
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Push for Digital Transformation
image
Ashika Ranganath in Vishwak Sen’s Funky
image
Shocking: Manchu Manoj urges to allow him into his House
image
Thandel’s Bujji Thalli garners huge response

CRDA officials stop shifting of construction material from Amaravati

The officials of the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) have stopped the shifting of construction material from Amaravati by the contractors. They visited the Amaravati area on Thursday and stopped vehicles carrying the construction material from Amaravati.

The farmers of Amaravati villages have complained that the contractors have started shifting the construction material from Amaravati to other places. Several vehicles have gone carrying the material from the Amaravati villages. They protested against the shifting and demanded that the material should be kept in Amaravati itself.

Responding to the hue and cry of the Amaravati farmers, the APCRDA officials visited some villages on the day. They also visited the godowns of the contractors and checked the material. They visited L&T stock point in Venkatayapalem and found that some material was already shifted. The APCRDA officials issued notices to the L&T company for shifting the material without informing them.

The construction activity at Amaravati was stopped as Jagan Mohan Reddy took charge as the chief minister on May 30, 2019. In January 2020, Jagan Mohan Reddy proposed three capitals and announced that Amaravti would be the legislative capital of the state. He proposed Visakhapatnam as the executive capital and Kurnool as judicial capital.

The farmers have opposed this plan and wanted the entire capital to be located in Amaravati. The farmers have been holding protests for the past five years against the government’s move to have three capitals. They have also worked against the ruling YSR Congress in the just-concluded general election to the state Assembly.

Now, with the contractors shifting the material even before the election results are announced the farmers are holding protests. They allege that Jagan Mohan Reddy had instructed them to go to Visakhapatnam and make arrangements for his swearing-in. While ridiculing that Jagan Mohan Reddy would win the election, the farmers wanted the contractors to stop shifting their material from Amaravati villages.

Next Love Me Posters: A bad act from DRP Previous NBK109 out of Dasara Race
else

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Anirudh out of Nani’s ‘The Paradise’?
image
Ashika Ranganath in Vishwak Sen’s Funky
image
Shocking: Manchu Manoj urges to allow him into his House

Latest

image
Buzz: Anirudh out of Nani’s ‘The Paradise’?
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Push for Digital Transformation
image
Ashika Ranganath in Vishwak Sen’s Funky
image
Shocking: Manchu Manoj urges to allow him into his House
image
Thandel’s Bujji Thalli garners huge response

Most Read

image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Push for Digital Transformation
image
Gross negligence continues
image
Relief For RGV In Social Media Case

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress NightShift Workers Health Tips Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet Jiya Shankar Hot Look Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration Wheatgrass Juice Benefits Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire