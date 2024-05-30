x
Home > Movie News

NBK109 out of Dasara Race

Published on May 30, 2024 by

NBK109 out of Dasara Race

Nandamuri Balakrishna is on a break as he had to campaign for himself in the recent Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh. The actor is back to Hyderabad and he will resume the shoot of his 109th film that is directed by KS Ravindra (Bobby). Touted to be a mass entertainer, the film is initially planned for Dasara 2024 release though an official announcement was not made. Considering the political break and the shoot involved, the makers decided to push the film’s release.

As per the buzz, NBK109 will hit the screens in December and an announcement would be made soon. Chandini Chowdary and Urvashi Rautela play other prominent roles and Bollywood sensation Bobby Deol is the lead antagonist. Thaman is scoring the music for this untitled mass entertainer and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is the producer. The film is carrying good expectations and a new teaser from the film will be out on June 10th.

