x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Love Me Posters: A bad act from DRP

Published on May 30, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Anirudh out of Nani’s ‘The Paradise’?
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Push for Digital Transformation
image
Ashika Ranganath in Vishwak Sen’s Funky
image
Shocking: Manchu Manoj urges to allow him into his House
image
Thandel’s Bujji Thalli garners huge response

Love Me Posters: A bad act from DRP

Dil Raju is one of the most successful producers of Telugu cinema. Things are not great for his production house Sri Venkateswara Creations and he is keen to make a strong comeback. Dil Raju’s nephew Ashish’s film Love Me released last Saturday and the film struggled to report minimum footfalls. The film was rejected badly even before the release and the film showed no signs of improvement on the weekend and the weekdays. The distributors failed to recover their digital expenses but the production house ‘DilRaju Productions’ have been sincerely posting regular posters on their official page. As per their reports, the film collected Rs 11.33 crores in five days and they are getting trolled for these fake promotions.

The film was trolled for the first two days for the concept and the poor direction. When everyone is forgetting the debacle, the production house is posting regular posters and is getting trolled. With no audience around and the shows getting cancelled, the makers have been posting fake posters on a regular basis with unusual gross numbers. This is not a healthy sign from the production house of Dil Raju. Accepting the fact of rejection is a key factor in any business. Fake promotions will not bring any mileage to a film or the team. Indeed it is a bad act to get trolled further and lose credibility.

Next GAD to take over ministers’ cabins on June 3 Previous CRDA officials stop shifting of construction material from Amaravati
else

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Anirudh out of Nani’s ‘The Paradise’?
image
Ashika Ranganath in Vishwak Sen’s Funky
image
Shocking: Manchu Manoj urges to allow him into his House

Latest

image
Buzz: Anirudh out of Nani’s ‘The Paradise’?
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Push for Digital Transformation
image
Ashika Ranganath in Vishwak Sen’s Funky
image
Shocking: Manchu Manoj urges to allow him into his House
image
Thandel’s Bujji Thalli garners huge response

Most Read

image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Push for Digital Transformation
image
Gross negligence continues
image
Relief For RGV In Social Media Case

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet Jiya Shankar Hot Look Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration Wheatgrass Juice Benefits Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini