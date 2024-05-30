Love Me Posters: A bad act from DRP

Dil Raju is one of the most successful producers of Telugu cinema. Things are not great for his production house Sri Venkateswara Creations and he is keen to make a strong comeback. Dil Raju’s nephew Ashish’s film Love Me released last Saturday and the film struggled to report minimum footfalls. The film was rejected badly even before the release and the film showed no signs of improvement on the weekend and the weekdays. The distributors failed to recover their digital expenses but the production house ‘DilRaju Productions’ have been sincerely posting regular posters on their official page. As per their reports, the film collected Rs 11.33 crores in five days and they are getting trolled for these fake promotions.

The film was trolled for the first two days for the concept and the poor direction. When everyone is forgetting the debacle, the production house is posting regular posters and is getting trolled. With no audience around and the shows getting cancelled, the makers have been posting fake posters on a regular basis with unusual gross numbers. This is not a healthy sign from the production house of Dil Raju. Accepting the fact of rejection is a key factor in any business. Fake promotions will not bring any mileage to a film or the team. Indeed it is a bad act to get trolled further and lose credibility.