GAD to take over ministers’ cabins on June 3

Published on May 30, 2024 by

GAD to take over ministers’ cabins on June 3

The General Administration Department (GAD) of the state government would take over the offices of the ministers in Andhra Pradesh on June 3. The GAD had issued orders to the officials concerned to ensure that the Ministers and their men did not enter the chambers till then.

As counting of votes is scheduled on June 4, the GAD took stock of the situation. The GAD decided to take over all chambers of the ministers a day before the counting. The GAD issued instructions to the officials of the AP secretariat and concerned departments to ensure that the chambers of the ministers are locked.

The decision comes as there are allegations from the opposition that the ministers are planning to take away some key documents from their offices. The opposition TDP had made these allegations a couple of days ago. It was alleged that the ministers were planning to take away some controversial documents from their offices. Taking this as a cue, the GAD issued orders not to allow the ministers or their supporters to enter into the offices.

The GAD also issued notices to the PROs, PAs and personal secretaries of the ministers to lock the chambers and hand over the keys to the respective head of the department. They were cautioned against moving any paper or document from the offices to outside the secretariat.

The keys of the chambers of the ministers would be kept with the heads of departments till the new cabinet is sworn in. Perhaps this is the first time that the officials have taken the decision to seal the offices of the ministers. Never in the past such decisions were taken by the GAD.

