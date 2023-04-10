Dasara is a mixed bag for Nani

Natural Star Nani’r thirst to dive into new and challenging roles is clearly seen in Dasara. His portrayal as Dharani is winning the hearts of the audience. Dasara is the biggest-ever opener for Nani and as an actor, Nani is thrilled and satisfied. The film performed well in Nizam and overseas regions. The distributors are losing their investments in Andhra and Ceeded regions. The film underperformed in North and other South Indian languages. The footfalls and openings for Dasara are disastrous in the North Indian belt.

The distributors of Tamil and Malayalam too are losing big. Dasara will remain as the biggest hit of Nani till date but the film is a mixed bag for him. Nani promoted the film for weeks across the major cities of the country. Dasara is also the first pan-Indian attempt for Natural Star. Srikanth Odela made his directorial debut with Dasara and Keerthy Suresh played Vennela. Nani is currently shooting for his next film directed by one more debutant Shouryuv and the film releases this year.