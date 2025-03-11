Dil Raju and team working on Two Sequels

Top producer Dil Raju has re-released his super hit film Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and the film opened on a strong note. The discussion about the sequel has been going on from a long time. He recently asked Srikanth Addala to come up with the idea of the sequel and it would feature two young actors. Srikanth Addala who delivered a series of disasters is currently working on the script of the film. The project will go ahead after the basic plot gets locked.

Shatamanam Bhavathi fame Satish Vegesna too is idle and Dil Raju asked him to work on the sequel of Shatamanam Bhavathi. The work is currently happening and the announcements would be made after the scripts are locked. Dil Raju announced Shatamanam Bhavathi Next Page, the sequel of the film but it did not materialize. For now, Dil Raju is focused on the sequels of his two super hit films apart from other projects.