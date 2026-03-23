Disha Patani Irritates with her Glam Show

Disha Patani is one of the most glamorous actresses and she never hesitates to show off her curves in public. There are hundreds of her bikini pictures posted by the actress on social media. They kept trending for sometime and it is now irritating to watch her continuously in glamorous outfits. Her recent public appearance triggered wide criticism and the actress was brutally trolled. Disha Patani is fit enough and she can carry any glamorous outfit.

But her glamour dose is now beyond limitations and her fans too are left irritated for the acts of the actress. Disha Patani was never seen in a beautiful saree or in a traditional wear in the recent times in the public. The actress also hasn’t signed any biggie for a crucial role which has scope to perform. Her fans turned against her in the recent weeks and it’s high time for Disha Patani to rethink her decisions. If continues her glamour acts in public, her fans and the Bollywood audience will forget her soon.