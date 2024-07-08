Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar to arrive on September 7th

Spread the love

Lucky Baskhar starring Dulquer Salmaan has wrapped the shooting, recently. And now, the makers have announced the most awaited movie’s release date. Lucky Baskhar will release on 7th September worldwide.

For the movie, makers have constructed huge and extensive sets on a massive scale.

They recreated 80’s Mumbai on a grand scale along with a huge Bank set in Hyderabad. Bangalan, famous production designer, has worked extensively after an excruciating research to give aesthetic and artistic sense to the director’s vision.

Eminent cinematographer Nimish Ravi also worked in tandem with all the technicians to create a great viewing experience for audiences watching the film. Renowned composer GV Prakash Kumar is composing music for the film and Meenakshi Chaudhary is playing female leading lady role opposite Dulquer Salmaan.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively, are producing the film on a massive scale. The Srikara Studios presentation will be released in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages worldwide.