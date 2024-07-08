Exclusive: Hanuman producer in talks for Double iSmart

Spread the love

Ram Pothineni and Puri Jagannadh are teaming up for the second time for Double iSmart and the shooting formalities of the film are completed. The post-production work is happening and the makers announced that the film will hit the screens on August 15th. Puri Jagannadh and Charmee are in plans to sell off the theatrical rights to a single buyer as they had bitter experiences for Liger. Even the settlements for Liger are not done and this is worrying them. Suresh Babu and Asian Suniel quoted Rs 36 crores for the theatrical rights of Double iSmart excluding North India.

But the makers are quoting Rs 63 crores for the theatrical rights of the film. Hanuman producer Niranjan Reddy came up with the highest quote of Rs 45 crores for the film. The talks are still going on and nothing has been finalized yet. The non-theatrical deals too are closed and the talks are in the final stages. Kavya Thapar is the leading lady and Manisharma is scoring the music for Double iSmart. The film is carrying good expectations. Both Ram and Puri are in plans to bounce back with Double iSmart.