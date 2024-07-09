x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits
Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits
Heli Sizzling Photoshoot
Heli Sizzling Photoshoot
Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday
Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday
Bhagyashri Borse admirable look
Bhagyashri Borse admirable look
Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style
Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics
Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature
Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature
Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot
Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot
Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress
Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress
Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot
Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot
Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees
Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees
Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump
Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump
Beetroot Health Benefits
Beetroot Health Benefits
Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look
Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look
Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations
Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations
Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes
Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes
Riya Suman Festive Celebrations
Riya Suman Festive Celebrations
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Vijay’s The GOAT In The Hands Of Mythri

Vijay’s The GOAT In The Hands Of Mythri

Published on July 9, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet sparks Controversy
image
Safety Concerns Delay Water Storage at Kaleshwaram Project’s Key Barrages
image
Kishan Reddy alleges humiliation of Hindus in Hyderabad
image
Buzz: Mukesh Ambani in race to acquire Dharma Productions?
image
A Major Reshuffle in Diwali Releases

Vijay’s The GOAT In The Hands Of Mythri

Spread the love

After releasing the massive blockbusters Salaar, Hanu-Man, and Manjummel Boys, Mythri Movie Makers have now acquired the Telugu theatrical rights of Vijay and Venkat Prabhu’s science fiction action adventure The GOAT (The Greatest Of All Time).

While the buzz is equally high for the movie in Telugu, the prospects reach another level with Mythri Movie Makers distributing The GOAT in Telugu states. Besides looking after promotions, Mythri Movie Makers will make sure the movie will have a grand release in AP and TS.

The promotions of the movie started recently with the makers unveiling a special glimpse which was an action-packed one and introduced Vijay in dual roles.

Next Siddharth Apologizes: Supports Social Cause Previous Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar to arrive on September 7th
else

TRENDING

image
Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet sparks Controversy
image
Buzz: Mukesh Ambani in race to acquire Dharma Productions?
image
A Major Reshuffle in Diwali Releases

Latest

image
Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet sparks Controversy
image
Safety Concerns Delay Water Storage at Kaleshwaram Project’s Key Barrages
image
Kishan Reddy alleges humiliation of Hindus in Hyderabad
image
Buzz: Mukesh Ambani in race to acquire Dharma Productions?
image
A Major Reshuffle in Diwali Releases

Most Read

image
Safety Concerns Delay Water Storage at Kaleshwaram Project’s Key Barrages
image
Kishan Reddy alleges humiliation of Hindus in Hyderabad
image
The Murder of Baba Siddique: Unveiling Lawrence Bishnoi’s Criminal Past

Related Articles

Ishwarya menon latest photos Flaxseed – Health Benefits Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits Heli Sizzling Photoshoot Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday Bhagyashri Borse admirable look Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump Beetroot Health Benefits Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes Riya Suman Festive Celebrations