Vijay’s The GOAT In The Hands Of Mythri

Spread the love

After releasing the massive blockbusters Salaar, Hanu-Man, and Manjummel Boys, Mythri Movie Makers have now acquired the Telugu theatrical rights of Vijay and Venkat Prabhu’s science fiction action adventure The GOAT (The Greatest Of All Time).

While the buzz is equally high for the movie in Telugu, the prospects reach another level with Mythri Movie Makers distributing The GOAT in Telugu states. Besides looking after promotions, Mythri Movie Makers will make sure the movie will have a grand release in AP and TS.

The promotions of the movie started recently with the makers unveiling a special glimpse which was an action-packed one and introduced Vijay in dual roles.