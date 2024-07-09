Siddharth Apologizes: Supports Social Cause

Spread the love

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that every actor has to make a video against drugs or cyber crimes to educate the people of the society and he said that the government will hike the ticket prices of their respective films only after the initiative is taken by the film team. Actor Siddharth participated in the press meet of Indian 2 and when questioned, Siddharth said that he was socially responsible from the past few years. He said that every actor is responsible and Revenath Reddy’s take was never seen before. He said that no Chief Minister ever asked to do so. Soon he changed his tone and posted a video on his social media page.

“Indian 2 is all about Zero Tolerance about Corruption and Zero Tolerance against Drugs. During the press interaction of Indian 2, my words were misunderstood. I have to clear them immediately. I completely support Chief Minister Revanth Reddy garu and Telangana government. The future of our kids is in our hands and it is our responsibility to save their future. I am 100 percent with Revanth Reddy garu to involve the film industry to make a better society. I have supported social initiatives in my career till now. My words meant that nobody in the government forced us and we were doing it out of our own will. I want to congratulate the Telangana government on their fight against drugs and cyber crimes. We are with you. Indian 2 is releasing in cinemas” told Siddharth.

Indian 2 is directed by Shankar and Kamal Haasan, Kajal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh played the lead roles. Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies are the producers. The film is hitting the screens this Friday.

https://x.com/telugu360/status/1810499314873196572?s=46