x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits
Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits
Heli Sizzling Photoshoot
Heli Sizzling Photoshoot
Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday
Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday
Bhagyashri Borse admirable look
Bhagyashri Borse admirable look
Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style
Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics
Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature
Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature
Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot
Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot
Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress
Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress
Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot
Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot
Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees
Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees
Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump
Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump
Beetroot Health Benefits
Beetroot Health Benefits
Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look
Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look
Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations
Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations
Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes
Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes
Riya Suman Festive Celebrations
Riya Suman Festive Celebrations
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Siddharth Apologizes: Supports Social Cause

Siddharth Apologizes: Supports Social Cause

Published on July 9, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet sparks Controversy
image
Safety Concerns Delay Water Storage at Kaleshwaram Project’s Key Barrages
image
Kishan Reddy alleges humiliation of Hindus in Hyderabad
image
Buzz: Mukesh Ambani in race to acquire Dharma Productions?
image
A Major Reshuffle in Diwali Releases

Siddharth Apologizes: Supports Social Cause

Spread the love

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that every actor has to make a video against drugs or cyber crimes to educate the people of the society and he said that the government will hike the ticket prices of their respective films only after the initiative is taken by the film team. Actor Siddharth participated in the press meet of Indian 2 and when questioned, Siddharth said that he was socially responsible from the past few years. He said that every actor is responsible and Revenath Reddy’s take was never seen before. He said that no Chief Minister ever asked to do so. Soon he changed his tone and posted a video on his social media page.

“Indian 2 is all about Zero Tolerance about Corruption and Zero Tolerance against Drugs. During the press interaction of Indian 2, my words were misunderstood. I have to clear them immediately. I completely support Chief Minister Revanth Reddy garu and Telangana government. The future of our kids is in our hands and it is our responsibility to save their future. I am 100 percent with Revanth Reddy garu to involve the film industry to make a better society. I have supported social initiatives in my career till now. My words meant that nobody in the government forced us and we were doing it out of our own will. I want to congratulate the Telangana government on their fight against drugs and cyber crimes. We are with you. Indian 2 is releasing in cinemas” told Siddharth.

Indian 2 is directed by Shankar and Kamal Haasan, Kajal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh played the lead roles. Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies are the producers. The film is hitting the screens this Friday.

https://x.com/telugu360/status/1810499314873196572?s=46

Next Nassar turns Tutor for SSMB29 Previous Vijay’s The GOAT In The Hands Of Mythri
else

TRENDING

image
Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet sparks Controversy
image
Buzz: Mukesh Ambani in race to acquire Dharma Productions?
image
A Major Reshuffle in Diwali Releases

Latest

image
Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet sparks Controversy
image
Safety Concerns Delay Water Storage at Kaleshwaram Project’s Key Barrages
image
Kishan Reddy alleges humiliation of Hindus in Hyderabad
image
Buzz: Mukesh Ambani in race to acquire Dharma Productions?
image
A Major Reshuffle in Diwali Releases

Most Read

image
Safety Concerns Delay Water Storage at Kaleshwaram Project’s Key Barrages
image
Kishan Reddy alleges humiliation of Hindus in Hyderabad
image
The Murder of Baba Siddique: Unveiling Lawrence Bishnoi’s Criminal Past

Related Articles

Ishwarya menon latest photos Flaxseed – Health Benefits Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits Heli Sizzling Photoshoot Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday Bhagyashri Borse admirable look Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump Beetroot Health Benefits Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes Riya Suman Festive Celebrations