Ensure quality in prasadams, says TTD EO

TTD executive officer J Syamala Rao on Wednesday reviewed the activities of Annaprasadam Wing of TTD and made valuable suggestions to the officers concerned to improve the taste and quality of Annaprasadam.

As a part of recognising the work nature of each department in TTD, the EO reviewed in length about the Annaprasadam wing in the Conference Hall of Gokulam Rest House in Tirumala along with the JEOs Goutami, Sri Veerabrahmam.

He reviewed the places of work where food is prepared in Tirumala including Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex (MTVAC), Akshaya Kitchen in VQC, PAC 2 for the sake of pilgrims besides Employees’ Canteen and SPRH. He directed the officials of Annaprasadam and Engineering department to consider the opening of Panchajanyam Kitchen which was kept on hold, by completing the pending works soon.

He also verified that on an average per day the Annaprasadam is being served to nearly 1.92lakh on normal days including 1.75 lakh servings in Tirumala and nearly 17 thousand servings in Tirupati while around 2.14lakh during weekends that includes 1.95 lakh in Tirumala and 19 thousand in Tirupati. The average expenditure on Annaprasadam on any given day is at Rs.38 lakh. The EO also reviewed on Vegetable Donors, One Day Donation Scheme and others.

Later the EO suggested to the officers a Annaprasadam to enhance the quality of butter milk being served to the devotees and to keep the premises inside the cooking area clean and dry. And directed the Food Quality Inspector to regularly check the delicacies.

On the issues front which included enhancing the manpower in accordance with the increasing pilgrims at Tirumala and Tirupati, replacing the decade old machinery with new ones to meet the increasing demand, appointing a Food Consultant to enhance the quality as well the quantity of Annaprasadam, the EO directed the officers concerned to come out with a concrete action plan to execute the above requirements as soon as possible.

Deputy EO Rajendra, Catering Special Officer GLN Shastry, Food Inspector Sri Srinivasan and others were also present.