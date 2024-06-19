Centre gave funds for Jagananna colonies, says Minister

AP Minister for Housing Kolusu Pardhasaradhi on Wednesday said that the funds for the Jagananna colonies were given by the Central government. He said that the Central government had given 26 lakh houses for the state between 2019 and 2024. However, the Andhra Pradesh government completed only 6 lakh houses, the minister said.

Speaking to the media in Amaravati, the Minister said that the YSR Congress government had reduced the unit cost of every house built for the poor. In addition, the government avoided Rs 945 crore to the beneficiaries in five years. The previous government had also diverted Rs 3060 crore to be given to the housing department, the minister said.

He said he held a review meeting with the officials of the department and found that the tall claims of the previous YSR Congress government were all false. The present government had to work hard to complete the target, he said.

The Jagananna colonies lands were acquired without considering whether they would be fit for construction or not. There was no scientific study done on the land acquisition, the minister said and regretted that every district had acquired lands according to their convenience and not according to the fitness of the lands. In some places, the lands were acquired 10 to 15 kilometers away from the present habitation of the beneficiaries.

The colonies have no infrastructure like roads, drains, the Minister said. However, he said that the previous government had provided electricity supply to these colonies. Other than electricity, no other facility was provided in the colonies, the Minister said. He added that the present government has to take up the provision of infrastructure in these colonies.

The Minister said that he would work in coordination with the department officials and ensure that these houses are completed at the earliest. He also said that those houses constructed already are to be given to the beneficiaries.

The Minister said that this government would order an inquiry into the diversion of funds from the department. He also said that the enquiry would be conducted on the funds released by the Central government for housing programme.