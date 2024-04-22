x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Cucumber Health Benefits
Cucumber Health Benefits
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Amazon’s deal with Rajasekhar

Published on April 22, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
BJP Leader N.Ramchander Rao Exclusive Interview
image
Sequel for KA on Cards
image
Matka Trailer Launch Event
image
Real public issues taking back stage in Telangana
image
Matka Trailer: Varun Tej’s Vintage Game

Exclusive: Amazon’s deal with Rajasekhar

Veteran actor Rajasekhar is aiming a strong comeback. He hasn’t done many films in the recent years. He played a crucial role in Nithiin’s Extra Ordinary Man but the film ended up as a debacle. Rajasekhar did not taste success as lead actor. However, top digital giant Amazon Prime inked a deal with Rajasekhar and a film is currently in making. Editor Garry who directed Nikhil’s Spy will direct this big-budget film. Impressed with the idea and the script, Amazon Prime decided to invest Rs 60-70 crores on the film.

This untitled film will also have two young actors playing other important roles. The pre-production work of the film is currently going on and an official announcement will be made soon. Rajasekhar is also being paid huge remuneration for the film. More details awaited.

Next Exclusive: DVV Danayya backs out from Vijay’s Film Previous Mass treat loading from Pushpa: The Rule
else

TRENDING

image
Sequel for KA on Cards
image
Matka Trailer: Varun Tej’s Vintage Game
image
Sree Leela joins Pushpa 2: The Rule

Latest

image
BJP Leader N.Ramchander Rao Exclusive Interview
image
Sequel for KA on Cards
image
Matka Trailer Launch Event
image
Real public issues taking back stage in Telangana
image
Matka Trailer: Varun Tej’s Vintage Game

Most Read

image
Real public issues taking back stage in Telangana
image
One for posterity
image
₹ 7 Crore Worth of Drugs Seized at Hyderabad Airport

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations Mega Family Diwali Celebrations Cucumber Health Benefits Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali Hansika Motwani Diwali Look Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love Nushrratt Bharuccha Custard Apple Health Benefits Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash