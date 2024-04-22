Exclusive: Amazon’s deal with Rajasekhar

Veteran actor Rajasekhar is aiming a strong comeback. He hasn’t done many films in the recent years. He played a crucial role in Nithiin’s Extra Ordinary Man but the film ended up as a debacle. Rajasekhar did not taste success as lead actor. However, top digital giant Amazon Prime inked a deal with Rajasekhar and a film is currently in making. Editor Garry who directed Nikhil’s Spy will direct this big-budget film. Impressed with the idea and the script, Amazon Prime decided to invest Rs 60-70 crores on the film.

This untitled film will also have two young actors playing other important roles. The pre-production work of the film is currently going on and an official announcement will be made soon. Rajasekhar is also being paid huge remuneration for the film. More details awaited.