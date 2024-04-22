x
Custom Mobile Image
Mass treat loading from Pushpa: The Rule

Mass treat loading from Pushpa: The Rule

Pushpa: The Rule is the most awaited Indian film and the entire nation is waiting for the film’s release. Sukumar is carving out this big-budget film and Allu Arjun is sweating out for this actioner. The recently released teaser impressed the audience. One more teaser from Pushpa: The Rule will be out soon. The team is in plans to release the first single from the film in the first week of May. The song is said to be an out and out mass number from the film. Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer of Pushpa: The Rule.

The team is in plans to kick-start the promotions in May and continue them till the release. The shooting formalities will be completed by the mid of June and Pushpa: The Rule will hit the screens on August 15th. The theatrical and non-theatrical deals of Pushpa: The Rule are sold for a bomb. Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil and Anasuya will be seen in other important roles. Allu Arjun plays a don for the kingdom of red sandalwood smuggling that takes place in the forests of Andhra Pradesh. Mythri Movie Makers are producing this big-budget mass entertainer.

