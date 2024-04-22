Seven crazy sequels for Telugu Audience

The trend of sequels has been on in Tollywood. After a successful film, the teams are working on sequels and other installments to cash on the craze. Here are some of the sequels Telugu audience have been waiting for:

Puspha: The Rule: After the super success of Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun and Sukumar are focused on Puspha: The Rule. The filming is in the final stages and it will hit the screens on August 15th. The asking prices for the theatrical and non-theatrical rights is huge which defines the craze of the film. Puspha: The Rule will have a pan-Indian release and is the most awaited Indian film of the year.

Salaar 2: Prabhas and Prasanth Neel will return back to the sets of Salaar sequel. The filming starts in June and the team says that the audience will witness a huge dose of action in Salaar 2. The film hits the screens next year. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu and Shruti Haasan will reprise their roles.

Devara 2: The first installment of Devara is due for release. NTR and Koratala Siva announced Devara 2 and the film may have a 2026 release considering the current commitments of NTR. The result of Devara will be quite important for the sequel to happen. After a debacle like Acharya, Koratala Siva has to bounce back for sure. NTR is pretty confident on this actioner which will have an October 10th release. The filming of Devara 2 starts during the end of 2025.

Tillu Cube: Tillu has become a household name for the Telugu audience. DJ Tillu and Tillu Square have become massive blockbusters and the team announced Tillu Cube. The film rolls next year and it would have a 2026 release mostly.

Jai Hanuman: Hanuman is a sensation in Telugu cinema. The superhero film minted massive money surpassing the Sankranthi biggies. Prasanth Varma is working on the script of Jai Hanuman and the filming starts this year. Teja Sajja will reprise his role while a top actor will play Lord Hanuman in this devotional film. Jai Hanuman will release next year as announced.

Premalu 2: Premalu is a sensation in Malayalam cinema. The youthful entertainer also impressed the Telugu audience. The team recently announced Premalu 2 and the film releases next year simultaneously in all the South languages.

MAD Square: MAD is one of the best youthful entertainers of the year. The college madness along with the entertainment are well narrated. The team is uniting once again for MAD Square and the shooting started recently. The film will hit the screens this year and it is awaited by youth.