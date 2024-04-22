Official: Maruthi announces Beauty

Talented writer and director Maruthi is back to production and he is backing a small film titled Beauty. The concept poster has been out today and the shoot of Beauty starts in May. Ankith Koyya and Vishakha Dhiman are the lead actors in this romantic entertainer and Baala Subrahmanyam is making his directorial debut. Maruthi formed a new team of youngsters for the production. Vanara Celluloid and A Maruthi Team Product are the producers.

Baby fame Vijay Bulganin is the music director and Beauty releases this year. Maruthi is currently shooting for his next film Raja Saab featuring Prabhas in the lead role. Niddhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan are the heroines. People Media Factory is producing Raja Saab and the film hits the screens during Sankranthi 2025.