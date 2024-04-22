Ram puts Double iSmart Team in Waiting Mode

Energetic Star Ram and Puri Jagannadh are teaming up for the second time for Double iSmart and this mass entertainer reached the final stages of shoot. Close to 20 days of shoot is left pending and the film is surrounded by financial hurdles. Puri and his team are in talks to close the non-theatrical deals to complete the project. Ram demanded a fat pay cheque of Rs 25 crores and Puri Jagannadh gave his nod. But there is a huge decline in the non-theatrical deals. Especially, the Hindi rights have witnessed a massive decline.

Ram has been waiting to receive the pending remuneration to complete the dubbing portions of Double iSmart. Puri and his team have to pay a part of his remuneration so that Ram arrives for the dubbing. Ram has kept the team of Double iSmart in waiting mode and the dues have to be cleared. Ram is quite strict on his stand when it comes to his remuneration. The climax portions along with two songs from Double iSmart are pending to be shot. If all goes well, the filming will start in May. The makers announced that the film will hit the screens in July. Puri Connects are the producers and Kavya Thapar is the leading lady. Manisharma is scoring the music and background score for Double iSmart.