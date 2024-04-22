x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Cucumber Health Benefits
Cucumber Health Benefits
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Ram puts Double iSmart Team in Waiting Mode

Published on April 22, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
BJP Leader N.Ramchander Rao Exclusive Interview
image
Sequel for KA on Cards
image
Matka Trailer Launch Event
image
Real public issues taking back stage in Telangana
image
Matka Trailer: Varun Tej’s Vintage Game

Ram puts Double iSmart Team in Waiting Mode

Energetic Star Ram and Puri Jagannadh are teaming up for the second time for Double iSmart and this mass entertainer reached the final stages of shoot. Close to 20 days of shoot is left pending and the film is surrounded by financial hurdles. Puri and his team are in talks to close the non-theatrical deals to complete the project. Ram demanded a fat pay cheque of Rs 25 crores and Puri Jagannadh gave his nod. But there is a huge decline in the non-theatrical deals. Especially, the Hindi rights have witnessed a massive decline.

Ram has been waiting to receive the pending remuneration to complete the dubbing portions of Double iSmart. Puri and his team have to pay a part of his remuneration so that Ram arrives for the dubbing. Ram has kept the team of Double iSmart in waiting mode and the dues have to be cleared. Ram is quite strict on his stand when it comes to his remuneration. The climax portions along with two songs from Double iSmart are pending to be shot. If all goes well, the filming will start in May. The makers announced that the film will hit the screens in July. Puri Connects are the producers and Kavya Thapar is the leading lady. Manisharma is scoring the music and background score for Double iSmart.

Next Official: Maruthi announces Beauty Previous Change of director for Tillu Cube
else

TRENDING

image
Sequel for KA on Cards
image
Matka Trailer: Varun Tej’s Vintage Game
image
Sree Leela joins Pushpa 2: The Rule

Latest

image
BJP Leader N.Ramchander Rao Exclusive Interview
image
Sequel for KA on Cards
image
Matka Trailer Launch Event
image
Real public issues taking back stage in Telangana
image
Matka Trailer: Varun Tej’s Vintage Game

Most Read

image
Real public issues taking back stage in Telangana
image
One for posterity
image
₹ 7 Crore Worth of Drugs Seized at Hyderabad Airport

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations Mega Family Diwali Celebrations Cucumber Health Benefits Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali Hansika Motwani Diwali Look Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love Nushrratt Bharuccha Custard Apple Health Benefits Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash