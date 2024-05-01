x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Ready Combo on Cards

Published on May 1, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Welfare takes centre stage in AP Budget 2024-25
image
Andhra Pradesh Budget 2024-25: A Comprehensive Analysis
image
MLAs Demand Shares in AP Liquor Shops ?
image
Kamal Haasan has a Request for his Fans
image
Exclusive: Budget details of Prabhas’ Raja Saab

Exclusive: Ready Combo on Cards

Srinu Vaitla delivered some of the sensational hits in Telugu cinema like Dhee, Ready, Dhookudu, Baadshah and others. Soon, he directed disasters and no young or top actors of Telugu cinema showed interest to work with Srinu Vaitla. He is now making his comeback with Viswam that has Gopichand in the lead role. The film is expected to release in July this year and the shoot is happening in Hyderabad.

As per the latest update, Srinu Vaitla met Energetic actor Ram and discussed about collaborating soon. Srinu Vaitla also pitched the basic idea and Ram was happy with the plot. He asked Srinu Vaitla to narrate the complete script. People Media Factory is on board to produce this prestigious film. If Viswam ends up as a hit, Srinu Vaitla will get an opportunity to work with Ram. The young actor is almost done with the shoot of Double iSmart which is gearing up for post-summer release.

Next Ilayaraja leaves, Rajinikanth’s next in Trouble Previous A legendary meet: Anupam Kher and NTR clicked together
else

TRENDING

image
Kamal Haasan has a Request for his Fans
image
Exclusive: Budget details of Prabhas’ Raja Saab
image
Varun Tej takes a straight dig against Allu Arjun

Latest

image
Welfare takes centre stage in AP Budget 2024-25
image
Andhra Pradesh Budget 2024-25: A Comprehensive Analysis
image
MLAs Demand Shares in AP Liquor Shops ?
image
Kamal Haasan has a Request for his Fans
image
Exclusive: Budget details of Prabhas’ Raja Saab

Most Read

image
Welfare takes centre stage in AP Budget 2024-25
image
Andhra Pradesh Budget 2024-25: A Comprehensive Analysis
image
MLAs Demand Shares in AP Liquor Shops ?

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look Nabha Natesh Saree Love Karishma Tanna Graceful Look Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges Ketika Sharma in Desi Style Pragya jaiswal latest pics Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions Aditi Shankar Flowery Look Neha Shetty Glares In Grey Pooja Hegde Stylish Look Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look AlluArjun Favorite time With Family Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree