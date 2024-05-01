Exclusive: Ready Combo on Cards

Srinu Vaitla delivered some of the sensational hits in Telugu cinema like Dhee, Ready, Dhookudu, Baadshah and others. Soon, he directed disasters and no young or top actors of Telugu cinema showed interest to work with Srinu Vaitla. He is now making his comeback with Viswam that has Gopichand in the lead role. The film is expected to release in July this year and the shoot is happening in Hyderabad.

As per the latest update, Srinu Vaitla met Energetic actor Ram and discussed about collaborating soon. Srinu Vaitla also pitched the basic idea and Ram was happy with the plot. He asked Srinu Vaitla to narrate the complete script. People Media Factory is on board to produce this prestigious film. If Viswam ends up as a hit, Srinu Vaitla will get an opportunity to work with Ram. The young actor is almost done with the shoot of Double iSmart which is gearing up for post-summer release.