Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Ilayaraja leaves, Rajinikanth’s next in Trouble

Published on May 1, 2024 by ratnasri

Ilayaraja leaves, Rajinikanth’s next in Trouble

Rajinikanth’s 171st film is titled Coolie and the big announcement was made recently with an engaging action video. Lokesh Kanagaraj is the director and the shooting formalities will start very soon. ‘Vaa Vaa Pakkam Vaa’ song composed by Maestro Ilayaraja was used in the announcement teaser and there was no permission acquired from the legendary music composer. Ilayaraja now has sent legal notices to Sun Pictures, the producers of Coolie for using the song without his consent.

Sun Pictures is yet to respond to the notices from Ilayaraja. The team will have to acquire the permission from Ilayaraja as the video is already out. Rajinikanth, Shruti Haasan and Satyaraj will be seen in the lead roles in Coolie, an action entertainer that is about gold smuggling mafia. Sun Pictures are the producers and Anirudh scores the music.

