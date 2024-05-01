Ilayaraja leaves, Rajinikanth’s next in Trouble

Rajinikanth’s 171st film is titled Coolie and the big announcement was made recently with an engaging action video. Lokesh Kanagaraj is the director and the shooting formalities will start very soon. ‘Vaa Vaa Pakkam Vaa’ song composed by Maestro Ilayaraja was used in the announcement teaser and there was no permission acquired from the legendary music composer. Ilayaraja now has sent legal notices to Sun Pictures, the producers of Coolie for using the song without his consent.

Sun Pictures is yet to respond to the notices from Ilayaraja. The team will have to acquire the permission from Ilayaraja as the video is already out. Rajinikanth, Shruti Haasan and Satyaraj will be seen in the lead roles in Coolie, an action entertainer that is about gold smuggling mafia. Sun Pictures are the producers and Anirudh scores the music.