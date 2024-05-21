x
Movie News

Differences between Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma?

Published on May 21, 2024 by

Differences between Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma?

After the super success of Hanuman, Prasanth Varma was rushed with big offers and the talented director approached Ranveer Singh. The meetings went well and the project was finalized very soon. Ranveer Singh flew down to Hyderabad to participate in the test shoot of the film and this videobyte will be released with the official announcement. A massive set was constructed for the shoot. The film is rumored to be titled Brahmarakshasa and is said to be a periodic drama with loads and loads of action.

The ongoing rumors say that Ranveer Singh walked out of the film due to creative differences with Prasanth Varma. He decided not to sign the film. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this mega budget film. An official announcement is expected to be made soon. Ranveer Singh will soon commence the shoot of Don 3 in the direction of Farhan Akhtar. We have to wait to see if Prasanth Varma locks one more lead actor for Brahmarakshasa or if he convinces Ranveer Singh and brings him back in.

