Ram Charan’s Game Changer hits one more Roadblock

Ram Charan and Shankar’s mega budget film Game Changer is delayed by more than a year. The shoot of the film is currently in the final stages. Ram Charan allocated dates in the month of May and he had plans to complete the shoot of his portions for the film. But leaving many in surprise, Ram Charan got busy with other engagements and he shifted the shoot to June. Shankar was disappointed with this move and he is completely focused on the post-production work of Indian 2. Shankar is not ready to shoot for Game Changer in the month of June as he has to promote Indian 2 across the country.

Though the film’s producer Dil Raju tried to convince Shankar, he issued a clarification for the same. Now, Game Changer shoot may be pushed to July as Shankar will be busy with the release of Indian 2. Ram Charan is currently holidaying with his family and he is expected to return back to India soon. Game Changer is expected to have its release during the end of this year. Ram Charan signed his next film for Buchi Babu and the team is waiting for the arrival of Ram Charan.

The film’s producer Dil Raju today revealed that Ram Charan allocated dates from June 7th to 12th. “Charan will complete his part before June 15th for Charan. The pending portions without Ram Charan will be completed in July and will be wrapped up before the end of July” told Dil Raju.