Sudheer Babu’s Harom Hara On June 14

Sudheer Babu’s Harom Hara under the direction of Gnanasagar Dwaraka is not coming on May 31st, as previously proclaimed by the makers. Today, they announced a new release date. Harom Hara will now hit the marque on June 14th.

Harom Hara is a period-action entertainer set in the backdrop of Kuppam. Due to poll results, and also for the reason that many movies releasing on May 31st, the makers of Harom Hara picked June 14th. It’s an ideal date, considering aforementioned reasons.

The movie stars Malvika Sharma in the role of Sudheer Babu’s love interest, and Sunil in the role of his best buddy. The movie produced by Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas features music by Chaitan Bharadwaj who scored a chartbuster album.

With a positive response for all the promotional material, Harom Hara is carrying good reports.