Pic Talk: Rakul’s Bikini Poses from her Fiji Honeymoon

Punjabi beauty Rakul Preet Singh is happily married to Bollywood producer and actor Jackky Bhagnani and the duo is busy with their professional commitments. Taking a break from work, the duo is holidaying in Fiji Islands. Rakul Preet Singh posed in a two-piece floral bikini and the actress posted them on her Instagram page. She also credited the pictures to her husband Jackky. They are currently residing in Kokomo Private Island and are holidaying in some beautiful locales. Rakul Preet Singh is all set to kick-start new Bollywood projects and she will promote Indian 2. Jackky is busy with several big-budget Bollywood projects.