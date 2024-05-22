Kalki 2898 AD to have a Sequel

Prabhas has high hopes on Kalki 2898 AD and the actor is all set to promote the film like never before. A grand event will take place today in Ramoji Film City to introduce Bujji, the vehicle of Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD. National-award-winning director Nag Ashwin helmed Kalki 2898 AD and the film is in the final stages of post-production. The film ends up with a twist and Kalki 2898 AD will have a sequel too. The makers will announce it during the end title cards of the film. For now, Nag Ashwin and his team is completely focused on Kalki 2898 AD.

Kalki 2898 AD is hitting the screens on June 27th across the globe. All the non-theatrical deals of the film are closed. Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are the lead actors. Kamal Haasan is the lead antagonist in Kalki 2898 AD and the film is made on a massive budget. The film will have one song and it will be out in June. Santosh Narayanan scored the music and Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers of Kalki 2898 AD.