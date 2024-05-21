A new Makeover for Ram Charan

Ram Charan is on a break and he is yet to wrap up the shoot of Game Changer. The film directed by Shankar is expected to hit the screens by the end of this year. Ram Charan is expected to complete the shoot by the end of June or July. He has a commitment for Buchi Babu and the film is a sports drama that is planned on a massive budget. Ram Charan will have to undergo a makeover for the film. Ram Charan will have to work on his looks for three months before he joins the sets of Buchi Babu’s film. The look of the film is designed and looked. He will sport a chiseled look and long hair.

The entire scriptwork of the film is completed and the team is waiting for the arrival of Ram Charan. Even AR Rahman composed three tunes for the film and Buchi Babu is monitoring other works. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady in this untitled sports drama. Sukumar Writings, Vriddhi Cinemas and Mythri Movie Makers will produce this project jointly. The film will hit the screens next year in all the Indian languages.