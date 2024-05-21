x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
View all stories
Home > Movie News

A new Makeover for Ram Charan

Published on May 21, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
AP Government Dissolves State Waqf Board
image
Good news for Telangana farmers
image
Killi Kranthi Kumar exclusive interview
image
Peelings Song from Pushpa 2: The Rule: Mass…Oora Mass
image
Startup Founder Arrested in Hyderabad Related To Investment Fraud Case

A new Makeover for Ram Charan

Ram Charan is on a break and he is yet to wrap up the shoot of Game Changer. The film directed by Shankar is expected to hit the screens by the end of this year. Ram Charan is expected to complete the shoot by the end of June or July. He has a commitment for Buchi Babu and the film is a sports drama that is planned on a massive budget. Ram Charan will have to undergo a makeover for the film. Ram Charan will have to work on his looks for three months before he joins the sets of Buchi Babu’s film. The look of the film is designed and looked. He will sport a chiseled look and long hair.

The entire scriptwork of the film is completed and the team is waiting for the arrival of Ram Charan. Even AR Rahman composed three tunes for the film and Buchi Babu is monitoring other works. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady in this untitled sports drama. Sukumar Writings, Vriddhi Cinemas and Mythri Movie Makers will produce this project jointly. The film will hit the screens next year in all the Indian languages.

Next Pic Talk: Rakul’s Bikini Poses from her Fiji Honeymoon Previous Prabhas fans puzzled over Salaar 2
else

TRENDING

image
Peelings Song from Pushpa 2: The Rule: Mass…Oora Mass
image
Shocking budget for Dhanush’s Kubera
image
November 2024 is a Washout for Telugu Cinema

Latest

image
AP Government Dissolves State Waqf Board
image
Good news for Telangana farmers
image
Killi Kranthi Kumar exclusive interview
image
Peelings Song from Pushpa 2: The Rule: Mass…Oora Mass
image
Startup Founder Arrested in Hyderabad Related To Investment Fraud Case

Most Read

image
AP Government Dissolves State Waqf Board
image
Good news for Telangana farmers
image
Startup Founder Arrested in Hyderabad Related To Investment Fraud Case

Related Articles

Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip Sakshi Malik Haunting Look Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh Nails Health Tips Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations Kavya Thapar Bali Trip Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations Bluepea tea Health Benefits Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues