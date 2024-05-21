Prabhas fans puzzled over Salaar 2

Pan-Indian star Prabhas worked with Prashanth Neel for Salaar and the film was announced in two parts. The first installment ended up impressive and there were speculations that the shoot of Salaar 2 is planned to commence post summer in June. But on the occasion of NTR’s birthday, Prashanth Neel’s film was announced and the shoot starts in August. It made it clear that Salaar 2 will not happen now and the film is pushed. Prabhas’ fans are worried with the latest developments as they pinned many hopes on Salaar 2 as the film has a huge dose of action and Prabhas will pull the film with his screen presence and performance.

The team of Salaar 2 too did not make any announcement or issue a clarification about the shoot. As per the developments, Prashanth Neel will take up Salaar 2 next year after he is done with NTR’s Dragon. His team will lock the final script of Salaar 2 by the end of the year. Hombale Films will bankroll this big-budget film. Prabhas is busy with the promotions of Kalki 2898 AD and he will wrap up the shoot of Raja Saab this year. He also will kick-start the shoot of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit by the end of this year.