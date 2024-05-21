x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Prabhas fans puzzled over Salaar 2

Published on May 21, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Good news for Telangana farmers
image
Killi Kranthi Kumar exclusive interview
image
Peelings full song : Pushpa 2 The Rule
image
Startup Founder Arrested in Hyderabad Related To Investment Fraud Case
image
Rice smuggling from Kakinada Port: Nadendla Manohar points finger at YS Jagan

Prabhas fans puzzled over Salaar 2

Pan-Indian star Prabhas worked with Prashanth Neel for Salaar and the film was announced in two parts. The first installment ended up impressive and there were speculations that the shoot of Salaar 2 is planned to commence post summer in June. But on the occasion of NTR’s birthday, Prashanth Neel’s film was announced and the shoot starts in August. It made it clear that Salaar 2 will not happen now and the film is pushed. Prabhas’ fans are worried with the latest developments as they pinned many hopes on Salaar 2 as the film has a huge dose of action and Prabhas will pull the film with his screen presence and performance.

The team of Salaar 2 too did not make any announcement or issue a clarification about the shoot. As per the developments, Prashanth Neel will take up Salaar 2 next year after he is done with NTR’s Dragon. His team will lock the final script of Salaar 2 by the end of the year. Hombale Films will bankroll this big-budget film. Prabhas is busy with the promotions of Kalki 2898 AD and he will wrap up the shoot of Raja Saab this year. He also will kick-start the shoot of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit by the end of this year.

Next A new Makeover for Ram Charan Previous Hema’s acts lands her into Trouble
else

TRENDING

image
Peelings full song : Pushpa 2 The Rule
image
Shocking budget for Dhanush’s Kubera
image
November 2024 is a Washout for Telugu Cinema

Latest

image
Good news for Telangana farmers
image
Killi Kranthi Kumar exclusive interview
image
Peelings full song : Pushpa 2 The Rule
image
Startup Founder Arrested in Hyderabad Related To Investment Fraud Case
image
Rice smuggling from Kakinada Port: Nadendla Manohar points finger at YS Jagan

Most Read

image
Good news for Telangana farmers
image
Startup Founder Arrested in Hyderabad Related To Investment Fraud Case
image
Rice smuggling from Kakinada Port: Nadendla Manohar points finger at YS Jagan

Related Articles

Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip Sakshi Malik Haunting Look Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh Nails Health Tips Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations Kavya Thapar Bali Trip Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations Bluepea tea Health Benefits Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues