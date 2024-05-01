x
A legendary meet: Anupam Kher and NTR clicked together

Published on May 1, 2024 by ratnasri

A legendary meet: Anupam Kher and NTR clicked together

Man of Masses NTR was spotted having dinner with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and Saba Azad on last Sunday night. The RRR actor has been in Mumbai for a few days now, filming for War 2 with Hrithik Roshan.

After the event, NTR had the chance to spend some quality time with the renowned actor Anupam Kher.

Anupam Kher then posted a picture with NTR on Twitter, expressing his delight at meeting him.

He wrote, “It was such a pleasure to meet one of my favorite people and actors @tarak9999 last night. I have loved his work. May he continue to go from strength to strength! Jai Ho.”

