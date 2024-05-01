x
Published on May 1, 2024

Dil Raju avoiding Parasuram

Top producer Dil Raju had high hopes on Parasuram. Dil Raju deferred with a couple of producers and managed to bring Parasuram out and he made a film titled Family Star. Leaving everyone in embarrassment, the film failed to collect minimum numbers. Dil Raju also paid a hefty remuneration to Parasuram and inked a two-film deal with him. But things changed completely after the release of Family Star. Parasuram and Vijay Deverakonda are badly trolled and criticized. Even after the digital release, netizens and film lovers kept trolling Parasuram for his lazy work.

Parasuram is keen to do one more film with Dil Raju but the top producer collected the feedback from the close industry circles and he decided to put Parasuram aside. Their second combo may not happen unless Parasuram himself locks a top or a young actor. With all the Tollywood actors occupied with several films, it is quite impossible for Parasuram to lock his next in the coming days. He has to work on a script with dedication to make a comeback. For now, Dil Raju is not in a mood to work with Parasuram.

