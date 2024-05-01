Priyadarshi lines up interesting set of Films

Comedian Priyadarshi took up lead roles and he has done successful films like Balagam and he cemented his position as a lead actor. His web-project Save The Tigers too is an instant hit and this brought him more opportunities. Priyadarshi is looking to take lead roles and he has an interesting set of films lined up. Telugu360 was the first to break the news that Priyadarshi will be playing the lead role in a film to be produced by Nani’s Wall Poster Cinema. The film will be announced soon. Priyadarshi is working with Hanuman producer Niranjan Reddy in Darling and the film was announced recently. Nabha Natesh is the leading lady and the film will be directed by a debutant Aswin Ram.

Rana Daggubati is producing a film with Priyadarshi which was announced recently. Navaneeth Sriram will make his directorial debut with this project. Asian Cinemas will co-produce the film along with Rana’s Spirit Media. Priyadarshi is also doing a film directed by Mohankrishna Indraganti and Sridevi Movies are the producers. Priyadarshi has a strong lineup of films that are produced by renowned production houses.