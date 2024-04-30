x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Politics

Naidu warns of stringent against those who filed illegal cases

Published on April 30, 2024 by

Naidu warns of stringent against those who filed illegal cases

TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Tuesday asked how an inefficient person who can not stand by the farming community can be a leader.

During the Praja Galam at Denduluru in Eluru district, the former chief minister said that the election manifesto of the TDP allied National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is excellent while the YSRCP manifesto is a miserable failure. Chandrababu Naidu warned those who have filed illegal cases against the leaders of various opposition parties of stringent action and they will be paid back with interest.

Regretting that women are turning widows because of the thirst for money of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TDP supremo said that his is politics with development while Jagan’s is murder politics. Chandrababu Naidu asked as to why Jagan’s photos are being printed on the pattadar passbooks except to threaten the owners of the properties and stated that if someone looks at Jagan’s photo he or she remembers the axe.

“We have formulated the manifesto keeping in view the welfare of women,” the TDP chief observed and promised to personally take the responsibility to implement district-wise reservations for Malas and Madigas. When an overbearing YSRCP leader killed the Dalits, this psycho is moving along with them, he remarked and said that it is the responsibility of the Denduluru voters to elect Chintamaneni Prabhakar and Mahesg Yadav who are contesting to both theLok Sabha and the Assembly from here.

Chandrababu Naidu promised the people of Denduluru that he will certainly give proper importance and recognition to the local leader, Vangaveeti Radha Krishna. He asked how a person who spoiled the future of the youth by encouraging supply of ganja to them can be called as a leader.

Terming the Land Titling Act as the land grabbing act, Chandrababu Naidu expressed apprehensions that efforts are on to grab the lands of the people. He also pointed out the questions raised by the people when Bharathi Reddy, the wife of Jagan, is campaigning in Pulivendula earlier in the day. Several persons asked Bharathi Reddy as to why Jagan’s photos are printed on the pattadar passbooks, Chandrababu Naidu said.

Assuring the gathering that he will take all measures to supply water to Denduluru even through lift irrigation, Chandrababu Naidu said that farming will be modernised once the NDA is into power in these elections. It is the TDP and the NDA that do justice to all sections of society, Chandrababu Naidu said and made an appeal to the people to work for the NDA for these 10 days.

Next Priyadarshi lines up interesting set of Films Previous Praja Galam manifesto aims at welfare of all sections, says Naidu
