Praja Galam manifesto aims at welfare of all sections, says Naidu

Observing that the Praja Galam manifesto’s main target is welfare of all sections of society in the State, the TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu said on Tuesday promised to create assets in the State with which developmental activities will be taken up.

Addressing the leaders of the TDP, the Jana Sena and the BJP after releasing the combined manifesto for the ongoing polls, Chandrababu Naidu promised to provide pensionary benefits for all the SCs, STs, BCs and minorities who have completed 50 years of age. The TDP supremo also said that the coming TDP allied NDA government in the State will provide uninterrupted nine-hour power supply for farmers and solar pump-sets will be provided free-of-cost.

Besides providing Rs 25 lakh health insurance for every family in the State, Chandrababu Naidu said that Rs 15,000 per annum will be given as financial assistance for every driver who is working in the transport sector. “We will safeguard the rights of the panchayats and also provide necessary funds for them,” Chandrababu Naidu said while releasing the manifesto.

Regretting that this Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has completely destroyed the State in the past five years, the TDP supremo felt that Jagan is already calling it a day much before the election process has begun. Flanked by the Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, and the senior BJP leader, Siddharthnath Singh, Chandrababu released the manifesto.

Promising interest-free loans upto Rs 10 lakh for each Dwcra group, Chandrababu Naidu said that the TDP, the Jana Sena and the BJP have the knowledge to create assets and distribute the revenue to the poor generated from these properties. Assuring the Kapu community that Rs 15,000 cr will be spent in the coming five years for their welfare, he said that priority will be given for providing employment to Kapu youth and women besides giving importance to the welfare of the Arya Vysya community.

Chandrababu Naidu also assured all the communities that necessary steps will be initiated for their welfare and prosperity.