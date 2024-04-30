AP people’s future hanging in balance, Naidu

Worried about the existing condition of the people of Andhra Pradesh, TDP president and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Tuesday felt that the future of the people of the State is hanging in balance.

Releasing the combined manifesto of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Chandrababu Naidu said the entire Telugu community, which was once the most powerful force in the world, is now feeling guilty of the prevailing situation in the State. Merely to loot the assets of the State, a whopping Rs 13 lakh cr debts have been raised pushing the State into deep crisis and the State has been moving backwards in all sectors for the past five years, he said.

Insecurity, unrest, murders and suicides are widespread across the State and every family has a debt burden of Rs 8 lakh with the high rising prices and massive tax burden. From one hand Rs 10 is being distributed and from the other looting Rs 100 from everyone while the State stood on top in unemployment in the country, he added.

What is more distressing is that the State occupied third place in the country in farmers suicides and second place in atrocities against girls below the age group of 18, Chandrababu Naidu regretted. The interlinking of rivers and the Polavaram project are completely neglected while the capital city of Amaravathi, which was the centre once for providing employment and revenue generation is totally destroyed, he stated.

Lakhs of crores of the SC, ST and BC sub-plan funds have been diverted and several welfare schemes that were implemented successfully during the TDP regime like Anna Canteens and unemployment allowance have been scrapped. The TDP supremo expressed serious concern that lakhs of acres of people’s lands are being grabbed with the help of the Land Titling Act and the State has been robbed of Rs 8 lakh cr through land, sand, mining, wines, ganja and drug mafia.

Asking as to why 10 per cent reservations for BCs in local bodies has been cut resulting in 16,800 persons losing their posts, he said that the supply of spurious liquor claimed the innocent lives of over 35 lakh people. When someone raised a voice against these atrocities illegal cases have been foisted against them and over 600 such persons were even done to death.

The actual murderers of YS Vivekananda Reddy, the paternal uncle of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, are being protected and the Rs 12 lakh Central funds have been diverted hitting seriously the development of rural and urban areas. “A chance has come before us in the shape of these elections to bring the State onto the track and I am appealing to the voters that it is their primary responsibility to support the NDA to build golden Andhra Pradesh by sending this psycho home,” Chandrababu Naidu said.

Observing that six promises in the name of Super-Six for providing social justice, welfare and development of society have been brought before the people, he said that now the proposals made by the Jana Sena in the name of “Shanmukha Vyuham’ too are included. The unanimous approval of this is giving more encouragement and all these schemes will be implemented by the coming alliance government with a firm commitment, he added.

Listing out the Super-Six schemes like providing 20 lakh jobs for youth in five years, Rs 3,000 unemployment allowance to them till they get jobs, Rs 20,000 financial assistance for every farmer per annum, three free cooking gas cylinders to every household, safe drinking water to every house, besides developing the capital city of Amaravati taking all other regions in the State in a progressive path and announcing Mega District Selection Committee (DSC) besides issuing job calendar every year, Chandrababu Naidu promised to work hard for rebuilding the State by getting funds from the coming NDA government at the Centre. He also gave the details of all schemes to be implemented.