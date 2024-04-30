x
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets
Malavika Mohanan Hot Look
Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
Home > Movie News

Exclusive update on Kamal’s role from Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most awaited films of Indian cinema. Legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan are playing crucial roles in this sci-fi film that features Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The looks and roles of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan have been revealed by the team. Kamal Haasan is essaying the role of the lead antagonist in Kalki 2898 AD. As per an exclusive update, Kamal Haasan’s role is inspired from Kamsa (Kamsudu). He plays a deadly antagonist who goes to any extreme level for his will.

Nag Ashwin and his team designed Kamal Haasan’s role inspiring Kamsa. Kamal essays a role who thrives to capture the entire world. The glimpse of Kamal Haasan is ready and it will be out soon. Kalki 2898 AD is announced for June 27th release across the globe. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers and Santosh Narayanan is scoring the music.

