Five more releases for Akshay Kumar in 2024

Published on April 30, 2024

Five more releases for Akshay Kumar in 2024

Bollywood top actor Akshay Kumar delivered six disasters in a span of two years. His recent outing Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an all-time disaster and it left everyone in huge embarrassment. Akshay Kumar is still rushed with offers and he has his diary full for the next couple of years. It may be a surprise but the actor has five more releases this year. Akshay Kumar has Sarfira lined up for July 12th release. The film is the remake of Tamil film Soorarai Pottru and is directed by Sudha Kongara.

Akshay Kumar has Khel Khel Mein and the film is announced for September 6th release. Akshay Kumar also completed the shoot of Sky Force and the film is slated for October 2nd release. Akshay Kumar is also a part of Welcome franchise and Welcome 3 is slated for Christmas 2024 release. Akshay Kumar also did a cameo in Singham Again and there are rumors that the film will hit the screens during Diwali. Akshay Kumar has five more releases this year.

