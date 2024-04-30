Interesting backdrop for Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma Film

It is almost official that Hanuman fame Prasanth Varma will soon direct Bollywood top actor Ranveer Singh. There are reports that a formal pooja ceremony has been held recently and the filming commences very soon. Mythri Movie Makers in association with Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe will produce this prestigious film. The film is said to be a mythological action drama set in the pre independence era. Speculations say that the film is titled Rakshas and Ranveer Singh’s characterization, performance are the major USP of the film.

Prasanth Varma is busy with the pre-production work of Rakshas currently and he pushed Jai Hanuman to a later date. The makers will make an official announcement about Rakshas very soon. Ranveer Singh is busy with Singham Again and Don 3.