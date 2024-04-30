Double treat for Kamal Haasan Fans

Vikram is a sensational hit in the career of Kamal Haasan and the film marked the comeback of the actor. He is busy with Indian 2 and the long delayed film is finally having a June release this year. Kamal Haasan played the role of the lead antagonist in Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD that is announced for June 27th release. Kamal Haasan’s fans will have a double treat in June. Indian 2 is expected to release on June 13th and an official announcement will be made soon. His fans will have a chance to witness two films of Kamal Haasan releasing in June.

Indian 2 is directed by Shankar and is produced by Lyca Entertainments. Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Siddharth will be seen in other prominent roles. Anirudh scores the music. Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin and it has Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan playing the lead roles. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers. Both Indian 2 and Kalki 2898 AD are made on massive budgets and they will head for a pan-Indian release.