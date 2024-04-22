Change of director for Tillu Cube

Siddhu Jonnalagadda worked on the character of Tillu so much that it received top class appreciation. After the first part was a hit, the second installment was announced and Tillu Square is a massive blockbuster. Siddhu was the man behind the writing and executing the film. Vimal Krishna made his debut with DJ Tiillu and Mallik Ram directed Tillu Square. Both the directors did not receive great offers after the release and Siddhu received the entire credit for the success behind these films.

Now, Tillu Cube is announced and the filming starts next year. Kalyan Shankar, the director of Mad and Mad 2 will direct Tillu Cube. Kalyan Shankar also worked on the script of Tillu Square and the makers finalized him to direct Tillu Cube. He is currently directing Mad 2 that will release during the end of this year. The shoot of Tillu Cube will commence next year once Siddhu is done with his current projects. He is shooting for Bommarillu Baskar’s Jack and Neeraja Kona’s Telusu Kada. Both these films are aimed for 2024 release.