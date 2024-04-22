Confusion continues over Kalki 2898 AD Release

There are debates going on about the release of Kalki 2898 AD and the confusion continues. A glimpse introducing the character of Amitabh Bachchan was out last night and the audience expected that the release date would be announced. But it did not happen. A clarity is expected for the team on the release date. The film’s producer C Ashwini Dutt wants a price hike for the film in the Telugu states. The results will be out on June 4th and the new government has to be formed to issue a GO. So, a May release is not possible. The VFX work is also a reason for the delay in the release. Nag Ashwin has been monitoring the CG works and the corrections are on.

Prabhas wants a July release for the film. Kamal Haasan is the lead antagonist and his film Indian 2 is releasing in the mid of June. Kalki 2898 AD getting released in June is also not a great option. The distributors want Kalki 2898 AD to be released on May 30th but it is not possible. A clarity is expected in the coming weeks. For now, the confusion on the release date of Kalki 2898 AD continues.

The film is a sci-fi drama featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in the lead roles. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers and Santosh Narayanan is the music composer.