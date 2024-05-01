x
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
CasterOil Health Benefits
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
Pushpa Pushpa Lyrical: An Instant Chartbuster

Published on May 1, 2024

Pushpa Pushpa Lyrical: An Instant Chartbuster

The first single ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ from Pushpa: The Rule has been out today and the song is an instant chartbuster. Devi Sri Prasad composed a different tune with unique soundings and Allu Arjun carries it with his mannerisms and style. The song narrates about the domination of Pushpa after his rise in the region and how the people around treats him. Allu Arjun stuns with his screen presence and a different body language that he adopted for the role. Sukumar and Devi Sri Prasad deliver one more chartbuster with Pushpa Pushpa. The song is shot in several special sets in Hyderabad.

The shooting portions of Pushpa: The Rule will be completed by the mid of June and the film is aimed for August 15th release. Pushpa: The Rule stunned everyone with the theatrical and non-theatrical business. Mythri Movie Makers invested big on the film. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and Sunil, Anasuya, Fahadh Faasil will be seen in other prominent roles.

