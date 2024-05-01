Pushpa Pushpa Lyrical: An Instant Chartbuster

The first single ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ from Pushpa: The Rule has been out today and the song is an instant chartbuster. Devi Sri Prasad composed a different tune with unique soundings and Allu Arjun carries it with his mannerisms and style. The song narrates about the domination of Pushpa after his rise in the region and how the people around treats him. Allu Arjun stuns with his screen presence and a different body language that he adopted for the role. Sukumar and Devi Sri Prasad deliver one more chartbuster with Pushpa Pushpa. The song is shot in several special sets in Hyderabad.

The shooting portions of Pushpa: The Rule will be completed by the mid of June and the film is aimed for August 15th release. Pushpa: The Rule stunned everyone with the theatrical and non-theatrical business. Mythri Movie Makers invested big on the film. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and Sunil, Anasuya, Fahadh Faasil will be seen in other prominent roles.