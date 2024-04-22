x
Exclusive: DVV Danayya backs out from Vijay’s Film

Exclusive: DVV Danayya backs out from Vijay's Film

After the super success of RRR, DVV Danayya is busy with multiple films. He is working with Pawan Kalyan and has two films with Nani. Danayya paid a big advance for Tamil actor Vijay and there are reports that the actor is committed to Danayya for his last film before making his political debut. H Vinoth will direct the project and Vijay is said to have demanded Rs 250 crores as remuneration for the film. Left in shock, Danayya backed out from the project. Vijay also repaid his advance recently and the talks are going on.

Several top producers approached Vijay and the producer of the project will be finalized soon. There are also speculations, Vijay himself will produce his last film. The pre-production work of the film is happening currently and the shoot starts later this year. The film is aimed for 2025 summer release and Vijay will focus on politics. He will prepare for the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu that are scheduled for 2026. Vijay’s next outing GOAT is announced for September 5th release.

