Aa Okkati Adakku Trailer: Fun & Frustration for Marriage

Comedy King Allari Naresh who has done serious films and interesting attempts in the recent times is returning back to his comfortable genre. His next film Aa Okkati Adakku is a comic entertainer and is all about a frustrated youngster who is yet to get married. The trailer of Aa Okkati Adakku promises fun and frustration of a youngster and it comes with a twist. Malli is making his directorial debut with Aa Okkati Adakku and Fariah Abdullah is the leading lady. Allari Naresh plays a young guy who is in his 30s and waiting for the right partner.

The trailer is packed with hilarious elements and Naresh carries it with his comic timing. The trailer looks colorful and Gopi Sundar scored the music. Aa Okkati Adakku promises light hearted fun along with a twist. The film is announced for May 3rd release and is produced by Rajiv Chilaka. Allari Naresh is promoting the film currently.