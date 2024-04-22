x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
Garlic For Skin Care
Garlic For Skin Care
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge
Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge
Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony
Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony
Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree
Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree
Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look
Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Cucumber Health Benefits
Cucumber Health Benefits
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Aa Okkati Adakku Trailer: Fun & Frustration for Marriage

Published on April 22, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
image
New Zealand Makes History with First-Ever Test Series Sweep Against India
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Nayani Pavani Eliminated
image
Prabhas’ special focus on Spirit
image
Surprising: Samantha’s cameo in Pushpa 2: The Rule?

Aa Okkati Adakku Trailer: Fun & Frustration for Marriage

Comedy King Allari Naresh who has done serious films and interesting attempts in the recent times is returning back to his comfortable genre. His next film Aa Okkati Adakku is a comic entertainer and is all about a frustrated youngster who is yet to get married. The trailer of Aa Okkati Adakku promises fun and frustration of a youngster and it comes with a twist. Malli is making his directorial debut with Aa Okkati Adakku and Fariah Abdullah is the leading lady. Allari Naresh plays a young guy who is in his 30s and waiting for the right partner.

The trailer is packed with hilarious elements and Naresh carries it with his comic timing. The trailer looks colorful and Gopi Sundar scored the music. Aa Okkati Adakku promises light hearted fun along with a twist. The film is announced for May 3rd release and is produced by Rajiv Chilaka. Allari Naresh is promoting the film currently.

Next Rajinikanth’s next titled COOLIE Previous Exclusive: DVV Danayya backs out from Vijay’s Film
else

TRENDING

image
Prabhas’ special focus on Spirit
image
Surprising: Samantha’s cameo in Pushpa 2: The Rule?
image
Dhoom Dhaam Trailer is Hilarious

Latest

image
Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
image
New Zealand Makes History with First-Ever Test Series Sweep Against India
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Nayani Pavani Eliminated
image
Prabhas’ special focus on Spirit
image
Surprising: Samantha’s cameo in Pushpa 2: The Rule?

Most Read

image
Real public issues taking back stage in Telangana
image
One for posterity
image
₹ 7 Crore Worth of Drugs Seized at Hyderabad Airport

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet Garlic For Skin Care Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations Mega Family Diwali Celebrations Cucumber Health Benefits Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali Hansika Motwani Diwali Look Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look