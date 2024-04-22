x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Movie News

Rajinikanth's next titled COOLIE

Published on April 22, 2024

Rajinikanth’s next titled COOLIE

Superstar Rajinikanth’s 171st film will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and the pre-production work is underway. The filming starts in June and the makers announced the title of the film. The movie is titled Coolie and the title teaser of the film is released. A high voltage action episode on Rajinikanth is shot and it is released. Anirudh scores big with his background score and Lokesh Kanagaraj impresses everyone with his presentation. Rajinikanth looks stylish and he performed with ease. Coolie discusses about gold smuggling mafia.

Shruti Haasan is rumored to play Rajinikanth’s daughter. Rajini is presented in an old look with grey shades in the title teaser. Satyaraj plays a prominent role in Coolie that is produced by Sun Pictures. The film will hit the screens next year in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada languages. Rajinikanth is currently shooting for Vettaiyan that is aimed for October release this year.

