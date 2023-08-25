Exclusive: Sai Dharam Tej Shelves His Next

Supreme Star Sai Dharam Tej shares a great bond with his producer BVSN Prasad. The duo delivered a super hit with Virupaksha recently and they announced a new film even before the release of Virupaksha. The film that has to be directed by a debutant Jayanth is said to have been shelved. It is due to the differences between the actor and his producers. The financials of Virupaksha brought a major gap between the duo.

Sai Dharam Tej walked out of the project. The film’s director Jayanth has worked on the script for over two years and he is puzzled about the project. The producers too are tightlipped over the developments. Sai Dharam Tej said that he would take a break to refresh himself before taking up his next film. More details awaited.